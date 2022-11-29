One man injured in Mason City shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One man was shot and injured Monday night in Mason City.

According to Mason City Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of 3rd Street NW for an altercation around 7:55 p.m.

Several callers reported people fighting and a report of a gunshot was also received.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been the victim of gunfire. He was then transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Mason City Fire medics.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636. Information about the case can also be sent to North Iowa Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Police lights generic.
Body found near burnt vehicle in southern Iowa
Estimated snow totals
Measureable snowfall and wintry mix likely Tuesday

Latest News

Rochester
On Cyber Monday, retailers benefit from online sales
On Cyber Monday, retailers benefit from online sales
But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple.
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
Displaced families pick up pieces after Chatfield fire
Displaced residents pick up pieces after Chatfield fire