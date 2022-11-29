One man injured in Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One man was shot and injured Monday night in Mason City.

According to Mason City Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of 3rd Street NW for an altercation around 7:55 p.m.

Several callers reported people fighting and a report of a gunshot was also received.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been the victim of gunfire. He was then transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Mason City Fire medics.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636. Information about the case can also be sent to North Iowa Crime Stoppers.

