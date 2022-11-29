Measureable snowfall and wintry mix likely Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a seasonably warm and quiet start to the week, but all eyes are on Tuesday as we track our next winter storm system. Tonight, temperatures will hold steady in the low 30s with overcast skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for several counties in our area, indicated in the purple color above, from 4 am until 9 pm Tuesday. Light snow will arrive on our northern edge around 4 am and in Rochester around 6 am, with snowfall becoming more widespread throughout the morning hours. A wintry mix is possible in our southernmost counties during the morning with temperatures in the low 30s, before turning to all snow in the early afternoon as temperatures fall into the 20s. Snowfall will continue through the afternoon and evening, which is when we’ll pick up the bulk of our accumulation. Snow is expected to taper off after 7 pm with cloudy skies remaining for the overnight.

Overall snow totals will range from 1″ to 5″ across our area, with higher amounts along and north of I-90 and lesser amounts where the wintry mix sets up. The Tuesday morning commute looks to be alright, but watch out for a few slick spots as light snow begins to fall. The evening commute back home, however, will be much more difficult, so plan ahead for a slow and slippery drive. Anticipate travel to still be slow during the Wednesday morning commute.

A cold and windy day is in store for the region Wednesday as temperatures struggle to warm out of the teens. Winds will be strong out of the west at 20-25 mph and gusts near 35 mph. Blowing snow is not expected to be an issue Wednesday because of Tuesday’s wet and heavy snow, in addition to the lack of a snowpack we have in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

A quiet late week is in store for the region as temperatures rebound to the upper 20s and mid-30s. The up and down temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend and early next week with abundant sunshine.

