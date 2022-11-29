Mayo High School actors invited to Spotlight Showcase

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo High School’s latest production of Mary Poppins was supported by Spotlight Education, the state’s largest theatre education program.

Hennepin Theatre Trust works with the school through professional production assessments, workshops and creative opportunities for students and educators that strengthen the school’s theater program and the skills of student artists. The program increases equitable access to quality theater education and builds confidence, empathy and leadership skills in students that help them both on and off the stage.

Hennepin Theatre Trust sent out evaluators to this production of Mary Poppins and the show will be invited to perform at Spotlight Showcase, the largest celebration of musical theatre in the state.

