KTTC and Christmas Anonymous to hold Drive-by Toy Drive

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The KTTC and Christmas Anonymous Drive-by Toy Drive will take place Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers from the station and local nonprofit Christmas Anonymous will help fill a huge truck full of toys for Christmas.

Toys can be dropped off at the KTTC station located at 6301 Bandel Road NW in Rochester.

KTTC Toy Drive
KTTC Toy Drive(KTTC)

Christmas Anonymous has been in existence for over 50 years and is 100% supported by donations from the community.

Learn more about Christmas Anonymous here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Estimated snow totals
Measureable snowfall and wintry mix likely Tuesday
Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving
Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Police lights
Man hit by vehicle near Silver Lake in Rochester
Shoppers looking for vintage treasures at Rochester's Graham Arena.
Vintage holiday market held at Graham Park
RFD rescues Santa
Rochester Fire Department rescues Santa Claus Saturday
Great turnout last night in Austin
Hometown Christmas Celebration in Austin