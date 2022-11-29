KTTC and Christmas Anonymous to hold Drive-by Toy Drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The KTTC and Christmas Anonymous Drive-by Toy Drive will take place Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers from the station and local nonprofit Christmas Anonymous will help fill a huge truck full of toys for Christmas.

Toys can be dropped off at the KTTC station located at 6301 Bandel Road NW in Rochester.

KTTC Toy Drive (KTTC)

Christmas Anonymous has been in existence for over 50 years and is 100% supported by donations from the community.

Learn more about Christmas Anonymous here.

