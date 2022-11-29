Former Kasson church leader sentenced to 30 years in prison

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The former leader of The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.

Davis, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a position of authority, and one count of indecent exposure in front of a minor.

Davis was also sentenced to pay $1,304 in restitution.

Davis first met the alleged victim in 2018 through his position at the church and the assaults happened in 2019.

Davis was found guilty of all charges Friday, May 13, 2022. He will receive credit for 229 days served in jail.

