On Cyber Monday, retailers benefit from online sales

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Machines were hard at work Monday at Print Local in Rochester.

“For Cyber Monday, we’re just having everything at the store 50% off,” said Juan Perez, screen printer at Print Local.

Production of these locally inspired items is paying off. Print Local donates half of all their sales, and last year, they donated $30,000 to businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, they’re focusing their efforts on helping underserved and underprivileged students in Rochester. Perez says online ordering has played a big role in helping raise money.

“It’s a way to help them out with school, so they don’t have to worry about not being able to afford to go to college,” Perez said.

Meanwhile, a longtime retailer in the Med City was packing up all their ordered items, ready to send them to the Postal Service.

“All the things that we used to do by hand, all of a sudden you could do magically with a little tiny box,” said The Nordic Shoppe Owner Walter Hanson.

The Nordic Shoppe has been mailing orders well before the advent of the web and Cyber Monday, but says the online practice helped the business when it was needed most.

“During the covid times, we pushed all of that into growing the website,” Hanson said. “That enabled us to keep growing and growing.”

