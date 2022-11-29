Current Minnesota and Iowa road condition maps

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system is moving through the region today, bringing wintry precipitation and gusty winds, which makes for not ideal road conditions.

Road conditions will likely be problematic even after the snow has ended as the dramatic change in temperature will lead to flash freezing on paved areas. Anything that is remotely slushy or wet will turn to ice, creating slippery widespread conditions.

Stay up to date with current road conditions in Minnesota here.

Stay up to date with current Iowa road conditions here.

