Century High School marching band members reflect on Disney World trip

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Century High School marching band got the opportunity to play at Disney World on Thanksgiving as part of Disney’s initiative to promote arts and music in schools.

Around 100 students took the bus ride down to Disney World on Nov. 18. It’s a trip that happens every two years but was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the members said they felt proud to represent Century High School, Rochester and Minnesota.

Luke Kim a Junior, plays the flute in the band and the drum major. He said at first, they were nervous.

“Once you actually step into the park, you realize, oh there’s a lot of people here,” Kim said. “And then the next step is realizing I have march to play in front of all these people and play for them. The nerves start to build up. I feel like these people from across the country, we’re not going to meet the again. But then there’s the thought of oh no what if we ruin some kid’s magical Disney experience.”

Inessa Geske is a Junior and plays the trombone. She said it was fun to experience the community.

“I think the community aspect was really amazing, we got to hang out with our friends and visit all the parks. We got to represent Rochester and Minnesota as a whole,” she said.

Matthew Tollefson is a Junior and plays the tuba.

“It’s a really fun experience for us high school kids,” he said. “Being in marching band gives you a sense of pride. You get to play and perform for everyone. That part is really neat.”

Century High School band director Amanda Kaus said John Marshall High School and Mayo High School marching bands go to Disney World in the spring to perform.

