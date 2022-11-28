ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – EA Therapeutic Health reported that its trailer filled with supplies for its wheelchair basketball program was stolen on Thanksgiving.

According to EA Therapeutic Health, the Rochester Police Department is currently investigating the theft.

The trailer is a 2005 Haul Trailer with the license plate number 5565CBT.

The license plate number of the suburban that took the trailer could not be made out from surveillance video but below is a photo of the theft in progress.

Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving (EA Therapeutic)

EA Therapeutic Health said it will take several months to replace the contents of the trailer.

Tips can be sent to the Rochester Police Department at 1-800-222-TIPS.

