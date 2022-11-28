Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving

Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving
Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving(EA Therapeutic)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – EA Therapeutic Health reported that its trailer filled with supplies for its wheelchair basketball program was stolen on Thanksgiving.

According to EA Therapeutic Health, the Rochester Police Department is currently investigating the theft.

The trailer is a 2005 Haul Trailer with the license plate number 5565CBT.

The license plate number of the suburban that took the trailer could not be made out from surveillance video but below is a photo of the theft in progress.

Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving
Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving(EA Therapeutic)

EA Therapeutic Health said it will take several months to replace the contents of the trailer.

Tips can be sent to the Rochester Police Department at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
The U.S. Coast Guard says a passenger who went overboard from a cruise ship in the Gulf of...
‘Miracle’: Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water
Pauley Alpaca Company Final Open House
Local alpaca farm hosts last open house Saturday
Police lights generic.
Body found near burnt vehicle in southern Iowa

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
Police lights
Man hit by vehicle near Silver Lake in Rochester