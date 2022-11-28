Vintage holiday market held at Graham Park

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The vintage holiday market is back for another year at Graham Park in Rochester.

The flea market dates back to 1979. When it first opened customers got free parking and it only costed two dollars to get inside.

The vintage holiday market offers unique Christmas gifts and even niche items that are hard to find.

Some items that can be found include holiday decor, antiques, hunting and fishing memorabilia, tools, comics and much more.

Shoppers from all over the Rochester area had a fun time browsing the vintage treasures.

Some shoppers have been visiting the market for years.

“Many of these people we’ve known for years and have seen them before they got married and now, they have families and they bring them here and they are still collecting,” Kae Townsen co-producer said.

