Quiet start to the week; Snowfall likely Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are wrapping up a pleasant holiday weekend and looking ahead to a quiet start to the new week before our next weather-maker arrives Tuesday. Tonight, temperatures will be cool in the mid-20s with clouds gradually increasing after midnight. Winds will remain calm out of the northwest.

Seasonal conditions are in store for the start of the week on Monday as afternoon temperatures climb into the low 40s. Mainly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with breezy south winds at 5-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Our next storm system moves into the region early Tuesday morning, bringing light snow to our northern edge around 2-3 am. Snow showers increase across the area throughout the morning, reaching Rochester around 6 am and becoming widespread by 10 am. Some mixing is possible in the morning, especially in areas south of I-90, but it’s still unclear where exactly the mixing line will set up. The morning commute Tuesday could see some minor issues north of I-90, but everyone will deal with travel issues for the evening commute.

snow chance: 2+ inches (KTTC)

The heaviest snow is expected to fall during the afternoon and evening. It’s still a little early to determine the exact snowfall amounts for the area, but there is high confidence of many locations see at least 2 inches of snow. However, the confidence of seeing at least 4 inches of snow decreased for much of the area but may still be possible for areas north of I-90. Snowfall is expected to exit our area after 9 pm Tuesday, but anticipate dealing with travel issues during the Wednesday morning commute.

snow chances: 4+ inches (KTTC)

Much colder air will funnel into the region Tuesday night, dropping temperatures into the teens and 20s for highs on Wednesday. Winds will be strong out of the west at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times. Wouldn’t be surprised if we deal with some blowing and drifting snow throughout the day.

Cold air remains Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 20s with partly sunny skies. Temperatures quickly warm into the mid-30s on Friday before falling back into the mid and upper 20s for the weekend. Conditions look quiet for the tail end of the week with a mix of sun and clouds.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.