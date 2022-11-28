Many Cyber Monday deals at Shop Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, Shop Iowa is offering 30% off throughout the website. From home décor and accessories to pet supplies and games, Shop Iowa offers a lot of items you could cross off your holiday gift list.

A local Iowa business joined Midwest Access Monday to share more about its big deals.

Erin Cline is the co-owner of Gallery of Tops. Her Scandinavian Welcome Star Lights have been a hit this holiday season.

There are nearly 700 businesses included in Shop Iowa. All 99 counties are represented in Shop Iowa.

Shop Iowa is a free resource for small businesses and does not take a commission on the sale of products.

