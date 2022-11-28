UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake

Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.(Rogers' on RED)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
4:15 P.M. UPDATE-- More than 100 ice anglers are safe Monday night after a sheet of ice broke off and stranded them on Upper Red Lake.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, all the anglers were cleared from the ice sheet as of 2:37 p.m.

Outfitters on Upper Red Lake say shifting winds Monday afternoon quickly made for dangerous conditions.

No word if anyone involved reported any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPPER RED LAKE, MN -- The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is working to rescue more than 100 people off “a large ice chunk” that has broken free on Upper Red Lake.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office shared the news on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

“If you are on the ice and need to evacuate, head toward JR’s Corner. There is a temporary ice bridge to get across the open water. The Lat/Lon is 48.07581, -94.6507,” Beltrami County Sheriff’s Officials wrote.

On a live Facebook video posted by Northwoods Fish Houses LLC’s page, Shane said on the lake’s south shore, there was a “pretty big crack that opened up east to west” from the Reservation line to Rogers.

He said the ice is shifting and he estimated 60 feet of open water between the shore and the ice.

There was no immediate word if anyone had fallen in the water or if any injuries have been reported.

Upper Red Lake, about 100 miles southwest of International Falls, is a popular ice fishing destination. However, the MN DNR has recently warned anglers that ice in many spots across the state is not thick enough yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

