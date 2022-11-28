Body found near burnt vehicle in southern Iowa

LEON, Iowa (KTTC) – Decatur County authorities are investigating after a body was found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa Saturday afternoon.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a burnt vehicle with a deceased person nearby around 4:30 p.m. Saturday about three to four miles east of Leon, which is about an hour away from Des Moines.

According to authorities, neither the vehicle or the body could be immediately identified.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has contacted surrounding agencies inquiring about missing person reports.

Autopsy results are pending.

Law enforcement said it does not suspect nefarious activity at is point and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.