Body found near burnt vehicle in southern Iowa

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEON, Iowa (KTTC) – Decatur County authorities are investigating after a body was found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa Saturday afternoon.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a burnt vehicle with a deceased person nearby around 4:30 p.m. Saturday about three to four miles east of Leon, which is about an hour away from Des Moines.

According to authorities, neither the vehicle or the body could be immediately identified.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has contacted surrounding agencies inquiring about missing person reports.

Autopsy results are pending.

Law enforcement said it does not suspect nefarious activity at is point and more information will be released when it becomes available.

