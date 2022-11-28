Accumulating snow likely Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is blowing into the Upper Mississippi Valley on gusty south winds ahead of a large storm system that is approaching from the west. Filtered sunshine will help the cause as well, lifting temperatures to the low 40s, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Wind gusts will reach 30 miles per hour, so it won’t feel like the 40s necessarily, but instead, our wind chill indices at best will be in the mid-30s.

Temps will hover in the low 40s this afternoon with clouds and gusty winds.l (KTTC)

Clouds will hang around tonight with a diminishing south breeze and temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Light snow will mix with rain at times early Tuesday morning. A gradual change to all snow will take place in the late morning with light to moderate accumulation likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will briefly warm to the mid-30s around lunchtime before falling back to the low 30s and upper 20s later in the afternoon. As it stands right now, we’ll have two to four inches of snowfall around Rochester with slightly higher totals to the northwest where five or six inches will be possible. Snowfall from south of Interstate 90 to north Iowa will be lighter, generally one to two inches. A brisk north breeze will keep wind chill levels in the teens and 20s.

The heaviest snowfall locally will be northwest of Rochester. (KTTC)

Snow will taper off in the evening, but road conditions may be rough in patches as the wet snow quickly freezes with temperatures in the 20s and gusty winds.

Wednesday will be windy and cold with partly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the low 20s. Northwest winds will gust to 30 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values in the single digits.

After a bright and quiet Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 20s, we’ll have increasing cloud cover Friday with a chance of light snow in the evening. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid and upper 30s.

We'll have chances of snowfall Tuesday, late Friday, and early next wek. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and seasonably cold. high temperatures will be in the upper 20s Saturday with low 30s expected on Sunday.

High temps will be seasonably cold over the next several days. (KTTC)

