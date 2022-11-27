Zumbro Falls Christmas tree farm has strong sales Saturday

Zumbro Falls Christmas trees
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST
ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) – The sales at Zumbro Falls Christmas Trees were strong Saturday.

With the recent dry weather, questions have been raised as to if this has impacted Christmas tree farms this year.

Owner Dave Blissenbach mentioned the farm’s trees are in great shape this year, but if the dry weather continues, it could be an issue for next year.

Despite the dry weather, Blissenbach was happy to have such a great turnout for small business Saturday.

“We’re just a small family-owned business. We keep our kids involved in it too,” Blissenbach said. “It’s always a great time of year, people are always in a good mood and it’s fun to see the families start their family traditions.”

