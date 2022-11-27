US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) - The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

The federation described the move as a show of support for protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations’ World Cup match Tuesday. The federation says in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego the official flag on social media accounts to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights.”

The move comes as nationwide protests challenging Tehran’s theocratic government continue in Iran.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

