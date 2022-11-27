Rochester Fire Department rescues Santa Claus Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Santa Claus came to downtown Rochester Saturday.

Rochester Fire Department (RFD) rescued Santa from a top the roof of the residences of old city hall.

Families gathered to watch the daring rescue. Santa made it out safe thanks to the RFD crew.

After being rescued, Santa hosted a magical workshop with crafts, treats and a story time with Mrs. Claus inside the Chateau Theatre.

The event was presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), Altra Federal Credit Union and Threshold Arts.

“We love welcoming shoppers to downtown for that main street holiday feelings,” Holly Masek RDA executive director said. “This year, with Here Comes Santa Claus happening on the same day as small business Saturday, we hope to see even more foot traffic enjoying downtown and supporting our small business community.”

The event also included photos with Santa and wrapped up with the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony in Peace Plaza.

