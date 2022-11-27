Rochester breweries participate in Small Brewery Sunday and Minnesota Pint Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday was a great day to get out and support local breweries for Small Brewery Sunday and Minnesota Pint Day.

Forager Brewery and Little Thistle Brewing of Rochester both took part in Small Brewery Sunday.

Forager Brewery also participated in Minnesota Pint Day.

Limited edition Minnesota Pint Day glasses were up for sale at Forager Brewery.

“Minnesota Pint Day is essentially a celebration of all the small breweries across the state and we just basically want to showcase that we have a really great, vibrant craft beer scene here in Minnesota,” Austin Jevne, co-founder of Forager Brewery said.

Little Thistle Brewery hosted a giveaway with a prize of more than $300 in gift cards and brewery gear.

Small Brewery Sunday annually falls on the Sunday after Thanksgiving and was founded in 2019 by the Brewers Association.

