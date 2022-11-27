NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell on subway tracks

Two New York City police officers raced to save a man who fell on the tracks.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Two New York City police officers raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train in a daring rescue captured by an officer’s body camera.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 116th Street station in East Harlem. The man, whom police said fell by accident, was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand and back. Police said Officers Brunel Victor and Taufique Bokth were on patrol at the station when they saw a commotion and heard a scream from the opposite side of the station.

