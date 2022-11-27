Gamez and More hosts regional championship qualifier Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gamez and More in Rochester held its championship qualifier on Sunday.

The game of the day was Magic: The Gathering. The game had a modern format with expansion sets, core sets and modern horizons. All of those elements were able to be used.

Over 20 people participated, and the event lasted for nine hours.

The winner received a 100% payout of Gamez and More store credit along with an invite to the next round of the tournament in San Diego, California.

Sunday’s event was the second regional championship qualifier Gamez and More has hosted.

