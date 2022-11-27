Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his...
The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) - The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears.

With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden.

The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Rush World unveils new training facility
Rochester Rush World unveils new training facility
RFD rescues Santa
Rochester Fire Department rescues Santa Claus Saturday
Pauley Alpaca Company Final Open House
Local alpaca farm hosts last open house Saturday
Latest news on the Virginia shooting
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
Bleu Duck Holiday Market
Bleu Duck Holiday Market kicks off

Latest News

Tina Liebling
Rep. TIna Liebling reappointed chair of House Health Committee
Mark Johnson
Senate Republicans elect Mark Johnson as leader
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more...
Republicans dominate in South Dakota general election
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms