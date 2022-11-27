Cooler & Calm Sunday; Tracking Snow Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yesterday high temperatures were in the 50s across the region, however, there were gusty conditions along with those warmer temperatures. Wind gusts across the region ranged from 22 miles per hour to 36 miles per hour.

Wind Gusts Saturday (KTTC)

Today, winds will be calmer, out of the north between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, definitely not like the 50s that were recorded yesterday, but rather in the upper-30s and low-40s. Some sunshine will be visible today with partly cloudy skies across the region.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight will also be cooler with low temperatures back into the 20s for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Partly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours and winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow, high temperatures will be back into the 40s across the region with partly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions will return to the region with southerly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Today and tomorrow will be dry, but we are tracking a storm system to bring snow back to the area Tuesday and continuing into early Wednesday.

Precipitation Chances (KTTC)

Overall, snowfall amounts are looking to be between 1″ and 3″ with higher snowfall amounts north of I-90. Areas highlighted in red have a higher chance for 2″ of snowfall or greater on Tuesday.

2"+ Snowfall Probabilities (KTTC)

After the system moves through Tuesday, temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the teens and 20s Wednesday and Thursday before popping back into the 30s Friday. Other than the snowfall on Tuesday, the sun will make an appearance most of the days throughout the next week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.