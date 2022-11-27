Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST
CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Chatfield Fire Department (CFD) responded to a fire in an apartment complex on Grand Street Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m.

CFD was assisted by the Fountain Fire Department in putting out the fire. The fire departments cleared the scene around 6 a.m.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

Authorities reported no injuries and everyone in the complex made it out safely.

The apartment complex is loss due to fire, smoke and water damage.

