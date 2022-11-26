Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing

Latest news on the Virginia shooting
Latest news on the Virginia shooting(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note on his phone listing grievances against coworkers. Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing’s phone. Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him. Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting. The release said he had no criminal history.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning shoppers enter Best Buy at 5 a.m.
Early Rochester shoppers seek Black Friday deals
South Broadway fire
Fire department crews respond to hotel fire on South Broadway
As we head into the busy travel season gas prices across our area are all over the place with...
Gas Buddy analyst explains high gas prices in Rochester
Candian Honker's biggest service day of the year
Lines for Thanksgiving meals
Rochester Rush World unveils new training facility
Rochester Rush World unveils new training facility

Latest News

A gunshot during a holiday festival in Dayton sent people running for safety and prompted the...
Gunshot during holiday festival prompts parade cancellation in Dayton, Ohio
At least a dozen people are missing following a landslide on the Italian island of Ischia....
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’, ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dies at 63
Great turnout last night in Austin
Hometown Christmas Celebration in Austin