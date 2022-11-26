Mild & Breezy Saturday; Next Snow Chance Tuesday

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mild weather is expected today across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. High temperatures will be in the low-50s across the region with mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy though with winds from the southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible at times.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Clouds will increase across the region tonight as the night progresses. Low temperatures will be in the upper-20s and low-30s and winds will be from the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Sunday will be chilly with high temperatures around 20 degrees cooler than where they will be on Saturday. Highs across the region will be in the upper-30s and low-40s. There will be more clouds than sun across the region Sunday, however, the sun should make an appearance throughout the day. Winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

The system bringing our next chance for snow is still on track for Tuesday. Scattered snow showers will impact much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. After that system moves out, it will remain chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s to round out the upcoming week, but there will be lots of sunshine throughout the week, so that’s something to look forward to.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

