Local alpaca farm hosts last open house Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After 10 years and over 80 open houses, Pauley Alpaca Company in Rochester hosted their final open house Saturday.

Over the last ten years, people from more than 40 different countries have visited the Pauley Alpaca Company.

At the open house, visitors had the opportunity to meet alpacas, goats, chickens, cats, ducks, geese and other animals meandering across the farmland.

In addition to meeting animals, handmade items such as alpaca yarn, roving and clothing were available for purchase.

The owners of Pauley Alpaca Company have decided to pursue different interests. They will still be making and selling yarn along with other products online.

More information about Pauley Alpaca Company and how to buy their products can be found here.

