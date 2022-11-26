Hometown Christmas Celebration in Austin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tis the season to be shopping and being in the Christmas spirit and in Ausitn, MN Friday night was a time to celebrate with the community.

Austin area residents and visitors kicked off the Christmas Season with entertainment including Christmas music by The Austinaires, Matt Mueller, and Taylor Bliese. The event had horse drawn wagon rides, kids’ train rides, food, and of course, photos with Santa.

The event was produced by the Austin Enhancement Group for the first time and judging by the turnout, the community welcomed it!

