Bleu Duck Holiday Market kicks off

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Bleu Duck Holiday Market made its return to Med City on Saturday.

The holiday market takes place every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. through December 17.

This Saturday’s vendors included Glamouross Goods, Hanson Leather, Joyful Bath Products, Knotty Woodpecker, Lavender and Violas, Midwest Made Shop and MJ & Annie’s Quilt Creations.

There were 16 vendors at the market Saturday.

Saturday’s market was a great opportunity for those who wanted to participate in Small Business Saturday and to support local small businesses while getting in on some holiday shopping.

The holiday market has a different lineup of vendors each week.

