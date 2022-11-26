Bleu Duck Holiday Market kicks off

Bleu Duck Holiday Market
Bleu Duck Holiday Market(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Bleu Duck Holiday Market made its return to Med City on Saturday.

The holiday market takes place every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. through December 17.

This Saturday’s vendors included Glamouross Goods, Hanson Leather, Joyful Bath Products, Knotty Woodpecker, Lavender and Violas, Midwest Made Shop and MJ & Annie’s Quilt Creations.

There were 16 vendors at the market Saturday.

Saturday’s market was a great opportunity for those who wanted to participate in Small Business Saturday and to support local small businesses while getting in on some holiday shopping.

The holiday market has a different lineup of vendors each week.

