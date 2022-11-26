Accumulating snowfall is likely Tuesday

Shovelable snowfall is expected
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures were beautiful Saturday reaching the lower 50s for many, however, now we’re tracking a chance of snowfall early next week.

Rochester records
Rochester records(KTTC)

The average last 50° day in Rochester is November 22nd. We were beyond that average date this year with the 50s on Saturday. In fact, for the last two years, we’ve had 50° days in December. Last year, temperatures soared above 50° with the Derecho on December 15th.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle 30s around seasonal averages. Winds will be out of the north around 5-15 mph. Wind chills will sit steady in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Winter weather potential
Winter weather potential(KTTC)

We’re tracking our next weather-maker for early next week. Current guidance brings a strong low-pressure system into the upper Midwest Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Current guidance is trending north of I-90 with the heaviest snow bands. We’re looking at a moderate impact for areas in orange above.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

Models continue to place the heaviest bands of snow between Minneapolis and Rochester. 2″+ seems pretty likely for areas in dark blue and yellow above.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Some lingering light snow showers will be possible early Wednesday morning. This next system will usher in another round of cold air for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s with overnight lows Wednesday night dropping into the single digits.

We’ll continue to keep a close eye on snowfall totals for Tuesday.

Nick

