Rochester Rush World unveils new training facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Rush Soccer Club unveiled its new training facility Friday.

The new addition cost more than two million dollars and will be used to help their top teams train.

“This field gives us more opportunity for the club. It gives us more diversity being able to bring in more kids,” Kevin Lowery executive director said. “We’re seeing roughly six hundred kids this winter come into the facility, which we’ve never had that number before its fantastic.”

The event Friday was free to the public and drew over two hundred people.

Rush World also hosted a watch party in honor of the FIFA World Cup USA versus England game.

“There is so many different groups that just love this sport and this brings them together,” Lowery said. “We’re just a community club bringing people together.”

They also hope to use the new facility for future watch and birthday parties.

