Mild sunshine today and Saturday; colder with snow possible next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is once again surging northward into the region today, combining with bright, late November sunshine to help temperatures climb into the upper 40s to low 50s. That’s pretty warm for late November standards, about a dozen degrees above average. A slight southwest breeze will help the cause, blowing into the area around ten to fifteen miles per hour.

We'll have high temps in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon and abundant sunshine across the area. (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop back into the 30s this evening and then hover near the freezing mark during the overnight hours. Skies will remain clear with a brisk southwest breeze.

Wind chill indices will be in the 40s today and then the 20s to low 30s tonight. (KTTC)

Temperatures will be even warmer on Saturday as that mild air mass continues to build into the region on gusty southwest winds. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid-50s with southwest winds that will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour.

We'll have high temps in the 50s on Saturday with gusty southwest winds. Readings in the 30s and brisk winds are expected on Sunday. (KTTC)

A cold front will push through the region in the wee hours of Sunday morning, possibly producing some light snow in parts of the area, mainly southeast of Rochester. A thin grassy coating of snowfall accumulation is possible in some spots. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with a brisk northwest breeze and high temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 30s.

After a slightly warmer Monday that will feature sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s, a storm system will bring a chance of snow to the area on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Snow may possibly continue into early Wednesday. Minor snowfall accumulation is possible. High temperatures will drop from the mid-30s to the 20s in the middle of the week.

A few inches of snow may accumulate in parts of the area on Tuesday and Tuesday night next week. (KTTC)

There will be a chance for light snowfall, primarily on Tueday of next week as a storm system moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. (KTTC)

We'll have light snow showers late Saturday night southeast of Rochester, but little if any accumulation is expected. A better chance of snow will develop next Tuesday while temps look colder in the days that follow. (KTTC)

We’ll start December with cold sunshine and high temperature in the upper 20s before a storm system brings a chance for snow to the area next Saturday.

Temps will be mild heading into the weekend, but the days that follow will be much colder. High temps will be in the 20s later next week to start December. (KTTC)

