Mild sunshine to start the weekend; Colder temps and possibly some snow next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re moving into the weekend on a mild and quiet note as warm air is once again flowing into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. That’s pretty warm for late November standards, about a dozen degrees above average. A slight southwest breeze will help the cause, blowing into the area around ten to fifteen miles per hour.

We'll have sunny skies and high temps in the upper 40s today. (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop back into the 30s this evening and then hover near the freezing mark during the overnight hours. Skies will remain clear with a brisk southwest breeze.

Temperatures will be even warmer on Saturday as that mild air mass continues to build into the region on gusty southwest winds. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid-50s with southwest winds that will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour.

A cold front will push through the region in the wee hours of Sunday morning, possibly producing some light snow in parts of the area, mainly southeast of Rochester. A thin grassy coating of snowfall accumulation is possible in some spots. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with a brisk northwest breeze and high temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 30s.

After a slightly warmer Monday that will feature sunshine and temperatures in the low 40s, a storm system will bring a chance of snow to the area on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Snow may possibly continue into early Wednesday. Minor snowfall accumulation is possible. High temperatures will drop from the mid-30s to the 20s in the middle of the week.

We’ll start December with cold sunshine and high temperature in the upper 20s before a storm system brings a chance for snow to the area next Saturday.

