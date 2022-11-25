Lines for Thanksgiving meals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Canadian Honker saw lines stretch outside of their doors for their annual Thanksgiving service on Thursday. The restaurant says the holiday is typically their busiest day of the year. The Canadian Honker said they served over 3,000 meals last year.

But even with the lines waiting for this years’ meal, patrons of the restaurant still found ways to be grateful.

“Giving thanks for all that we have, and truly a blessing just seeing the families out today and our family as well,” Ken Hartmark, a Canadian Honker guest, said.

Customers also said they were grateful for finding ways to celebrate together, “I think having family together and eating together, and just having old good stories that you grew up with and stuff, we all have a lot of good blessings in our lives,” Ardith Ramaker Canadian Honker guest said.

Last year, the Canadian Honker said they served over 1,500 slices of pumpkin pie.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.