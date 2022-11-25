Lines for Thanksgiving meals

Candian Honker's biggest service day of the year
Candian Honker's biggest service day of the year(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Canadian Honker saw lines stretch outside of their doors for their annual Thanksgiving service on Thursday. The restaurant says the holiday is typically their busiest day of the year. The Canadian Honker said they served over 3,000 meals last year.

But even with the lines waiting for this years’ meal, patrons of the restaurant still found ways to be grateful.

“Giving thanks for all that we have, and truly a blessing just seeing the families out today and our family as well,” Ken Hartmark, a Canadian Honker guest, said.

Customers also said they were grateful for finding ways to celebrate together, “I think having family together and eating together, and just having old good stories that you grew up with and stuff, we all have a lot of good blessings in our lives,” Ardith Ramaker Canadian Honker guest said.

Last year, the Canadian Honker said they served over 1,500 slices of pumpkin pie.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Police lights
Man hit by vehicle near Silver Lake in Rochester
As we head into the busy travel season gas prices across our area are all over the place with...
Gas Buddy analyst explains high gas prices in Rochester
Gavel
Driver in fatal Wabasha collision convicted of a felony

Latest News

Hy-Vee closes doors for Thanksgiving first time in 92 years
Hy-Vee closed on Thanksgiving for the first time in 92 years
5k for Thanksgiving in Rochester
Turkey Trot Rochester Minnesota
Salvation Army meal for Thanksgiving
Salvation Army Annual Lunch for Thanksgiving
First for company in 92 years
Hy-Vee Closed for Thanksgiving