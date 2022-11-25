Hy-Vee closed on Thanksgiving for the first time in 92 years

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Earlier this month, Hy-Vee announced that their retail locations would be closed on Thanksgiving this year. With more than 285 locations across an eight-state region, the closures impacted more than 80,000 employees.

The company says they are closed to give their employees time with their families. The company also cited the pandemic’s impact on employees as a reason for the closures and said that the day off is a way of showing their appreciation.

“That family dynamic and being able to strengthen connections with family and keeping our employees really grounded with their families and giving them the time that they want with their families that’s just as important as their job,” Hy-Vee Director of Strategic Communications Dawn Buzynski said.

Hy-Vee store locations open back up Friday morning.

