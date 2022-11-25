Early Rochester shoppers seek Black Friday deals

By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Shoppers were out early Friday morning, looking to nab a Black Friday bargain.

We had a KTTC crew out at three locations: Best Buy, Menards North and Target North.

Minnesota-based Best Buy opened its doors at 5 a.m. Shoppers there were scouting deals on laptops, noise-canceling headphones and vacuum cleaners.

Menards opened at 6 a.m. People got in line there for deals that included Barbie dolls for $3.99.

Minnesota-based Target opened at 7 a.m. Target lured early shoppers by offering 50% off Wondershop Christmas trees and 40% off outerwear and boots.

Good luck to everyone looking to score a Black Friday bargain!

