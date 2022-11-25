Beautiful Saturday; Next weather-maker early next week

Accumulating snow chance next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a very up-and-then-down weekend when it comes to temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday, then down into the 30s on Sunday.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

Highs will be in the middle 50s Saturday with strong southwesterly winds. Wind speeds will be around 15-25 mph and gusts reaching near 30 mph at times. A cold front will move through late Saturday into Sunday. No rain or snow is expected along this front, but temperatures will drop. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 30s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north-northwest around 10-20 mph.

Tuesday's storm track
Tuesday's storm track(KTTC)

Our next weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest Tuesday through Wednesday. The current projected track would keep SE MN and NE IA in the cold sector, which means we could be looking at snow chances early next week.

Precip Outlook
Precip Outlook(KTTC)

Tuesday looks to be the best chance of snowfall across the region. Some lingering snow showers could be possible through Wednesday morning. It’s still a little too early to pinpoint snowfall accumulations, but right now, a couple of inches of snow will be possible.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will drop into the 20s after this next weather-maker. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle 20s with breezy conditions. Dry weather will settle in through the rest of the workweek.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As we head into the busy travel season gas prices across our area are all over the place with...
Gas Buddy analyst explains high gas prices in Rochester
South Broadway fire
Fire department crews respond to hotel fire on South Broadway
Celebrating karaoke joe
Remembering a karaoke patron
Two Vehicle Crash
Two vehicle crash in northwest Rochester
Police lights
Man hit by vehicle near Silver Lake in Rochester

Latest News

KTTC WX at 5 - Snow chances return next week
KTTC WX at 5 - Snow chances return next week
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Mild sunshine today and Saturday; colder with snow possible next week
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Mild sunshine to start the weekend; Colder temps and possibly some snow next week