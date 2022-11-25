Beautiful Saturday; Next weather-maker early next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a very up-and-then-down weekend when it comes to temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday, then down into the 30s on Sunday.

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

Highs will be in the middle 50s Saturday with strong southwesterly winds. Wind speeds will be around 15-25 mph and gusts reaching near 30 mph at times. A cold front will move through late Saturday into Sunday. No rain or snow is expected along this front, but temperatures will drop. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 30s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north-northwest around 10-20 mph.

Tuesday's storm track (KTTC)

Our next weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest Tuesday through Wednesday. The current projected track would keep SE MN and NE IA in the cold sector, which means we could be looking at snow chances early next week.

Precip Outlook (KTTC)

Tuesday looks to be the best chance of snowfall across the region. Some lingering snow showers could be possible through Wednesday morning. It’s still a little too early to pinpoint snowfall accumulations, but right now, a couple of inches of snow will be possible.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will drop into the 20s after this next weather-maker. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle 20s with breezy conditions. Dry weather will settle in through the rest of the workweek.

Nick

