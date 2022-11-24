Well above-average temperatures ahead

Highs in the 50s Saturday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a gloomy Thanksgiving, skies will clear Thursday night with sunny skies to follow on Friday.

Tonight's forecast
Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s with mainly clear skies. Winds will still be out of the northwest around 10-20 mph. Wind chills will drop into the lower 20s and upper teens on Friday morning. Winds will begin to shift to the southwest Friday morning which will lead to above-average temperatures Friday.

Black Friday forecast
Temperatures will warm quickly through the day Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. With mostly sunny skies and breezy southerly winds, highs will warm into the upper 40s and even lower 50s. Overnight lows will stay fairly mild in the lower 30s. Winds Friday will be around 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph at times.

Precip chances
We’re tracking our next weather-maker for early next week. There will be a system that will move across Midwest on Sunday, but that should stay just to our south and southeast. Then another system will track into the upper Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday. A light rain/snow mix and snow showers will be possible from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Right now, accumulations look to be minor with this next weather-maker.

7-day forecast
High temperatures Saturday will warm into the middle and lower 50s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Highs return to the lower 40s on Monday with overcast conditions. That next system impacts the region Tuesday and Wednesday next week. After that system moves through, temperatures will drop into the 20s for highs on Wednesday.

