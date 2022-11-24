Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Salvation Army is giving back to those in need for Thanksgiving.

Thursday, the non-profit hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Social Service Center in downtown Rochester.

The Salvation Army recruited and scheduled the volunteers for the event. Volunteers helped prepare and serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal to the guests.

There was turkey, stuffing, potatoes, veggies, and of course pumpkin pie for dessert.

More than 100 people came by to enjoy some food and fellowship.

The Salvation Army partnered with SCHEELS for the event. SCHEELS donated the funds used to buy the food served.

“We hope that Salvation Army is a place for everyone. We don’t want anyone to be alone on a holiday so even if you don’t need the meal, just come out to sit next to someone to have someone to talk to maybe share what you’re thankful for with them,” Salvation Army major Cornell Voeller said.

If you’re looking to give back to the Salvation Army this giving season, the Red Kettle Campaign is still going on. There are about 25 kettles in major grocery stores and retailers around town. Those will be out until the end of December.

