Rochester hosts annual Turkey Trot 5K

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While many of us were up preparing our Thanksgiving meals or using the time off to sleep in, some strapped on their running shoes bright and early for this holiday tradition.

Thursday morning was the annual Rochester 5K Turkey Trot at Soldiers Field.

About 1,100 participants signed up for the event. The route ran from along the golf course, down to the south side of the mall, back to the course making a giant loop around the park.

There was able an hour and half time-allotted to either run or walk the route.

Before the 5K, there was a kids run where kids completed a hundred-yard dash to kick off the fun.

“We get a lot of families that are coming out here and to be honest you’ve got some that would not normally do something like this but it’s a good family activity and some families make it a tradition as well so they can come every year. They do this, and then they’re all ready to be together for the rest of the day,” Turkey Trot event coordinator Steve Patten said.

Although this wasn’t a race, some runners completed the race with some impressive times. The first person to the finish line had a time of 15:24. A 5K is 1.3 miles long.

