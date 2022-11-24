Remembering a karaoke patron

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following the death of Laurald Joseph Afseth from a car crash in Fillmore County, the bar he frequented “Jac’s” honored him Wednesday with one of his favorite past-times, karaoke.

For people at Jac’s he was better known as “karaoke Joe.” Friends of karaoke Joe say he was a seasoned singer, and he was known to help out others.

“(He’d help you with) When to hit a high note, when not to try to hit a high note, if a song is actually good for you,” Art Countryman a friend of Joe said. “Some people try to sing a song they probably shouldn’t have. He let them try it anyways and gave them the best advice he could to sing in that song that he could.”

Jac’s remembered Joe with a DJ and karaoke.

