Local church hosts Mission Turkey Sandwich to give back

Mission turkey sandwich
Mission turkey sandwich(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local church is getting into the giving spirit of the season Thursday by helping out those who aren’t able to take the day off of work.

It’s called Mission Turkey Sandwich. Every year, People of Hope church in Rochester puts on the event.

Church members and other community members come together to package and deliver sack lunches to folks working on Thanksgiving or people who are struggling with food insecurity and need some help.

Thursday morning, community members gathered at the church to assemble the meals. Each bag contained a turkey sandwich, an apple, orange and a cookie.

After the bags were packed, folks loaded up their cars and delivered the meals to different places around town.

They delivered to gas station, movie theaters, hotels as well as day centers for people experiencing homelessness like The Landing and the Dorthey Day Center.

The crew packaged and delivered about 480 meals.

“Just some joy, you know? Our bags say we’re thankful for you. We are thankful for those in our community who answer the call to work on this day that’s typically spent with family or friends. We’re just thankful for folks, we love folks. We just want them to feel good this holiday,” People of Hope pastor Dan Doering said.

A number of donors helped put on the mission. Sekkap Orchard donated the apples, Thrive at Financial for Lutherans donated money for supplies, and the John Marshall and Mayo girls’ hockey team baked cookies for the meals.

