Fire department crews respond to hotel fire on South Broadway

South Broadway fire
South Broadway fire(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire alarm at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave Wednesday night.

When crews arrived, they encountered thick smoke on the fifth floor and a fire sprinkler system activation.

On-scene crews upgraded the call to a full structure fire response and continued to investigate to find the fire.

The fire room was quickly found, and crews discovered that some clothes had started on fire and were extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

RFD stayed on scene for about an hour performing ventilation and water evacuation operations.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
An elderly man crashed his car into a Wendy’s in South Carolina Tuesday, killing one person and...
1 killed, multiple injured after elderly man drives into Wendy’s, sheriff’s office said
Police lights
Man hit by vehicle near Silver Lake in Rochester
File Graphic
Bloomington Police investigating deadly shooting outside restaurant
Gavel
Driver in fatal Wabasha collision convicted of a felony

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Drinksgiving safety tips
Drinksgiving safety tips
Celebrating Thanksgiving with Historical Context
Celebrating Thanksgiving with historical context