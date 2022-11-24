Fire department crews respond to hotel fire on South Broadway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire alarm at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave Wednesday night.

When crews arrived, they encountered thick smoke on the fifth floor and a fire sprinkler system activation.

On-scene crews upgraded the call to a full structure fire response and continued to investigate to find the fire.

The fire room was quickly found, and crews discovered that some clothes had started on fire and were extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

RFD stayed on scene for about an hour performing ventilation and water evacuation operations.

