Drinksgiving safety tips

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The night before Thanksgiving is known by some as “Drinksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday.” It’s an unofficial celebration with the holiday break, college aged students return back home for a homecoming. With the idea behind the night, to get together and catch up over a drink of choice.

But some bartenders are reminding people of safety for the evening. “Drink safe, have a ride everywhere, make sure you communicate your plans with people,” bartender Ricardo Chavez said. “Last thing we want is any accidents to happen, or any people getting hospitalized. definitely have a plan ‘A,’ a plan ‘B,’ and a plan ‘C’ for all of that. Drink responsibly and have a good time either way.”

