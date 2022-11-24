Drinksgiving safety tips

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The night before Thanksgiving is known by some as “Drinksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday.” It’s an unofficial celebration with the holiday break, college aged students return back home for a homecoming. With the idea behind the night, to get together and catch up over a drink of choice.

But some bartenders are reminding people of safety for the evening. “Drink safe, have a ride everywhere, make sure you communicate your plans with people,” bartender Ricardo Chavez said. “Last thing we want is any accidents to happen, or any people getting hospitalized. definitely have a plan ‘A,’ a plan ‘B,’ and a plan ‘C’ for all of that. Drink responsibly and have a good time either way.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Search for suspect after shots fired at NW Rochester apartment complex
A neighbor called the police to report a 9-year-old Black girl who was spraying spotted...
Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Police lights graphic.
Goodhue County deputy opens fire after altercation
After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip...
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company

Latest News

Celebrating Thanksgiving with Historical Context
Celebrating Thanksgiving with historical context
Celebrating karaoke joe
Remembering a karaoke patron
CNC Machinist
Critical Careers: CNC Machinists
Critical Careers Machinists
Critical Careers Machinists