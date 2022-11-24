Critical Careers: CNC Machinists

Critical Careers
By Tom Overlie
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Our country continues to face a crippling shortage of skilled workers. Another industry that’s impacted? Machinists.

Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) Machinists are a vital part of the manufacturing chain. Their work influences tens of thousands of products and devices we use every single day from cell phones and vehicles, to medical devices, aerospace, military and defense. Without CNC Machinists our society would not function.

Gone are the days, though, of the gritty factory jobs. At companies like Fastenal in Winona CNC machinists combine mechanical, technical, math, and computer programming to produce products that impact our lives.

CNC machining is about innovation. It’s a career that allows creative people to see a product through each phase of creation, from the initial design to the finished product.

Willi Lubahn is a manufacturing recruiter with Fastenal. “We need good folks who want to do hands-on work, and it doesn’t have to be repetitive work. That’s what we wanted to show.”

