Celebrating Thanksgiving with historical context

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With Thanksgiving and November being National Native American Heritage month, some Native American leaders say that now is a good time to begin talking about the true story of Thanksgiving.

“Just remembering the history of our county, there have been times of peace but there have also been times of great conflict and great taking,” said Michael Childs Jr. treasurer with Prairie Island Indian Community.

Local tribe leaders say some Native Americans choose to celebrate Native American heritage the day following Thanksgiving. Saying it is a way that they can honor their history, culture, and languages.

For ways to celebrate Thanksgiving with more historical context, Michael Childs Jr. says the first thing to do is to have the conversation.

“Just acknowledging that past in a little more balanced way,” Michael Childs Jr. said. “Just reflecting on what happened and discuss it and try to come to terms with it and hopefully that brings us together.”

