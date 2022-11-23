Sunny and mild today; a quiet holiday weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have some fantastic weather ahead of us today that will feature not just quiet sunshine, but also some comfortable temperatures. All of this is happening on what is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year! High pressure is providing us with abundant sunshine with just a hint of a south breeze. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than they were on Tuesday with afternoon readings today topping out in the mid and upper 40s across the area, making this the warmest day of the week and the mildest in a couple of weeks. As winds will be light throughout the day, wind chill indices will be in the 30s and 40s for much of the day, not bad by seasonal standards.

Temperatures will level off in the mid-30s late this evening, hovering in that range throughout the night while clouds thicken ahead of an approaching storm system. Winds will be light, from the southwest.

Thanksgiving Thursday will be the cloudiest day of the week thanks to that storm system that will brush past the local area to the south, but our overall weather is looking halfway decent. Expect a few spots of drizzle in the area from the mid-morning to the late afternoon with a light southwest breeze that will turn to the northwest late in the day as the storm system pulls away to the east. Temperatures will climb to the low 40s in the midday hours before slowly falling to the mid-30s around sunset.

Sunshine will dominate our Black Friday with seasonably cool weather in store. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 30s and light west winds.

Warmer air will build on Saturday with sunshine and light southwest winds helping temperatures climb into the low 40s in the afternoon.

Sunday looks a little breezier and cooler behind a cold front. We’ll have occasional sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-30s. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the 20s for the most part.

After a quiet Monday that will feature sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 30s, a storm system will bring rain and snow showers to the area late on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s. A little light snow may accumulate on Tuesday night and early next Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with gusty, cold winds.

The first few days of December late next week will be bright and cold. We’ll have sunshine with high temperatures in the 20s from next Thursday through the following weekend.

