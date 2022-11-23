Rochester Male Chorus joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Male Chorus joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk about their upcoming concert and perform.

Rochester Male Chorus, along with Rochester Symphony Orchestra, is one of the oldest musical organizations in Rochester, operating since 1930.

Rochester Male Chorus will hold their 92nd annual “Christmas Past, Present, Future” concert on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church.

Special Guests will include CBB Jazz Combo, Nick Johnson, guest emcee and soloist, and 10 area high school singers.

Tickets:

$15 Adults

$10 Seniors

$5 Youth ages 5-18.

Tickets may be purchased online, at all 4 Rochester Hy-Vee stores or by calling (507) 990-1597.

