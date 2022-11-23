Pet of the Week: Jerry Lee

Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week(Paws and Claws)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our pet of the week on Wednesday is Jerry Lee. He’s an 8-month-old tabby and white male. He was found as a stray on his own in Blooming Prairie. 

He’s neutered, vaccinated, wormed, and ready to go to his forever home.  We are guessing he is very grateful to have been rescued before winter sets in. 

If you would like to learn more about Jerry Lee, you can visit the Paws and Claws website.

Paws and Claws information:

3224 19th Street NW

Rochester, MN 55901

(507) 288-7226

info@pawsandclaws.org

