Olmsted County man convicted of drug trafficking

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for drug trafficking conspiracy and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Christopher Allen Edwards, 38, was arrested with 4 kilograms, nearly nine pounds, of cocaine in his rental car in October of 2021. He was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on November 17th.

Law enforcement received information that Edwards was dealing drugs in the Rochester area.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

Edwards’ co-conspirator, Chloe Michelle Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to her role in the drug trafficking conspiracy in May of 2022.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on February 9, 2023.

